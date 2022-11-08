Karbi Anglong In Assam Worst Hit As Dengue Cases Rise

Cases of dengue in Assam are on the rise and Karbi Anglong is by far the worst-hit district in the state, according official data.
Data released by National Health Mission (NHM) in Assam showed that Assam reported a total of 427 positive cases of dengue between November 1 and November 7.
Out of the total number of cases, 400 were reported in Karbi Anglong alone. Additionally, positive dengue cases were reported in 14 districts of Assam, data showed.
As many as 11 positive dengue cases were reported in Kamrup (Metropolitan) district. Apart from that, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Dima Hasao and Karimganj reported two cases each.
Moreover, the remaining eight districts reported a solitary case of dengue each. They are Darrang, Dibrugarh, Kamrup (Rural), Nagaon, Hojai, Sonitpur, Tinsukia and Udalguri.
Earlier on Sunday, the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) had announced that schools in Diphu will remain closed for five days this month in light of rising cases of Dengue in the region.
KAAC, via an official notification informed that education institutes, both formal and informal will remain closed for five days in November. The decision has been taken in light of an impending epidemic.
The notification further mentioned that schools and colleges falling within Diphu Municipal Board and Greater Diphu Town area will remain closed on November 7, 9, 10, 11 and 12.
It may be noted that as on November 2, three people had died in Diphu from dengue. All three deceased were patients undergoing treatment at the Diphu Medical College and Hospital.
Moreover, the health condition of three out of 22 other patients who were admitted at the hospital was reported to be critical.
In addition, a state medical expert team has been lodged at the hospital. Authorities are taking all measures to prevent the further spread of the viral disease.