Karbi Anglong In Assam Worst Hit As Dengue Cases Rise

Cases of dengue in Assam are on the rise and Karbi Anglong is by far the worst-hit district in the state, according official data.

Data released by National Health Mission (NHM) in Assam showed that Assam reported a total of 427 positive cases of dengue between November 1 and November 7.

Out of the total number of cases, 400 were reported in Karbi Anglong alone. Additionally, positive dengue cases were reported in 14 districts of Assam, data showed.

As many as 11 positive dengue cases were reported in Kamrup (Metropolitan) district. Apart from that, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Dima Hasao and Karimganj reported two cases each.

Moreover, the remaining eight districts reported a solitary case of dengue each. They are Darrang, Dibrugarh, Kamrup (Rural), Nagaon, Hojai, Sonitpur, Tinsukia and Udalguri.

Earlier on Sunday, the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) had announced that schools in Diphu will remain closed for five days this month in light of rising cases of Dengue in the region.