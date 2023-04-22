Karbi Anglong Police Intercept Truck From Manipur, Seize 1.3 kg Heroin

Karbi Anglong police on Friday night intercepted a truck coming from a neighbouring state Manipur and seized 116 soap boxes containing 1.3 kg Heroin concealed in the tarpaulin of the truck at Lahorijan.

The police also arrested two persons in connection to the case.

The arrested persons were identified as Azizul Haque and Dildar Hussain.

The chief minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma has lauded the Assam police for the constant drive against drugs since last two years.

In another incident, a drug trafficker was injured in police firing on the same day at Kaliabor’s Hatbagan area in Assam’s Nagaon district.

The incident occurred when the police were conducting a raid on a suspected drug supplier's hideout. The accused tried to escape under the cover of darkness, and the police had to open fire to apprehend him.

The drug trafficker, identified as Saddam Hussain, suffered bullet injuries in his leg and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. However, due to the severity of his injuries, he was later transferred to Nagaon for better treatment.

The police have recovered a large quantity of drugs and other illegal substances from the hideout. An investigation is currently underway to identify any other members of the drug trafficking network involved in the incident.