Karbi-Anglong: Police Seize Opium Worth 1.3 Cr In Lahorijan, 4 Arrested

In a major breakthrough against interstate drug trafficking, police in Lahorijan, Karbi Anglong, located along the Assam-Nagaland border, seized a large consignment of opium late on Wednesday night during a routine naka checking under Dillai Police Station.

According to officials, the naka check was underway at the Six Mile point when two six-wheeler trucks, registration numbers PB 04 AE 7627 and PB 03 BL 2975, were intercepted while travelling from Imphal towards Punjab.

Upon thorough inspection, police uncovered 31 packets of opium weighing a total of 25.31 kilograms.

What initially appeared to be regular goods vehicles soon exposed a sophisticated smuggling operation. Traffickers had allegedly built secret chambers inside the toolboxes of both trucks to conceal the contraband during transportation.

During the search, one of the handymen attempted to flee the scene after sensing trouble. However, police personnel chased him down and successfully apprehended him later.

In another revelation, the truck drivers reportedly tried to offer a 50,000 bribe to the police team in an attempt to avoid seizure and arrest. The officers, however, refused the offer and proceeded with the legal process.

Police have detained the truck drivers—Pargat Singh, Sandeep Singh, Jagaraj Singh, and Gurcharan Singh, all hailing from Punjab. They are currently under interrogation.

The seized opium is estimated to be worth around 1.30 crore in the illegal market.

Further investigation is underway.

