16 Kg Opium Worth Rs 4 Crore Seized In Assam's Bokajan; 2 Held

Bokajan police seized a massive 16-kilogram opium consignment worth several crores in an operation in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Friday.

As per reports, the police seized 16 kilograms of opium estimated to be worth around Rs 4 crore during a routine checking at Old Lahorijan.

A truck coming from Dimapur was stopped and searched during which the consignment was recovered, the police said.

The driver and the co-pilot of the truck have been apprehended for further questioning, added the police. They have been identified as Sukhjinder Singh and Nandalal Chamar.

