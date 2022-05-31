Karbi Anglong: Public Holiday Declared On June 8 For Council Elections

In view of the ensuing Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) elections, the Assam government has declared June 8 as public holiday within the jurisdiction of Karbi Anglong and areas falling under Koklabari in Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).
“All the Govt/Non Govt offices, Educational Institutions and Business establishments including Banks, Tea Garden and Industries etc falling under the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council and No. 22 BTC constituency under Bodoland Territorial Council will remain closed on that day,” an order by the governor read.
Elections will be held in all 26 council constituencies of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong district. The counting of ballots will take place on June 12.
A total of 7, 03,298 voters are registered to exercise their franchise in the election- 3,55,503 male and 3,47,790 female. Five third gender voters are also enrolled in the voter list.
The last KAAC election was held on June 17, 2017, and the council was constituted on July 3 the same year.
