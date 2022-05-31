Karbi Anglong: Public Holiday Declared On June 8 For Council Elections

In view of the ensuing Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) elections, the Assam government has declared June 8 as public holiday within the jurisdiction of Karbi Anglong and areas falling under Koklabari in Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

“All the Govt/Non Govt offices, Educational Institutions and Business establishments including Banks, Tea Garden and Industries etc falling under the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council and No. 22 BTC constituency under Bodoland Territorial Council will remain closed on that day,” an order by the governor read.