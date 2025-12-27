Subscribe

0

Assam Top Stories

Karbi Anglong Unrest: 173 Assam Police, CRPF Injured in Kheroni Clashes

According to official figures, 139 personnel received first aid at the site, while 33 were sent to various hospitals for further treatment.

author-image
PratidinTime News Desk
New Update
web 6

At least 173 personnel from the Assam Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were injured during violent incidents on 22–23 December under Kheroni Police Station in West Karbi Anglong, the Assam Police confirmed.

Advertisment

According to official figures, 139 personnel received first aid at the site, while 33 were sent to various hospitals for further treatment.

Authorities described the situation as tense but noted that law enforcement managed to restore order after intense confrontations with protesters.

The unrest in Kheroni, part of West Karbi Anglong district, reportedly escalated following local grievances related to land disputes and administrative measures.

Security personnel faced stone-throwing and other forms of resistance during the operations, resulting in a high number of injuries.

Also Read: Two Killed in Karbi Anglong Violence; Assam CM Says Keeping Close Watch

CRPF Assam police Karbi Anglong Injured