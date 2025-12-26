“Karbi Anglong Unrest Is Outcome of BJP Conspiracy Against Indigenous People”: Jagadish Bhuyan

The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) on Friday launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led governments at the state and Centre, accusing them of pushing indigenous communities into an existential crisis and fuelling unrest in Karbi Anglong through political mismanagement and alleged conspiracies.

Advertisment

Addressing a press conference, AJP general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan demanded the immediate arrest of those who raised provocative slogans such as “Karbi Go Back” and “Chinese Go Back” in Karbi Anglong. He said such open threats against indigenous communities were unheard of in Assam before the BJP came to power.

Bhuyan alleged that indigenous people are facing their gravest crisis under the BJP regime, despite the government’s repeated rhetoric on protecting “jati, mati and bheti” (identity, land and homeland). “If the Assam Accord had been implemented in letter and spirit, the present situation would never have arisen,” he said.

Accusing the government of forcing indigenous communities to take to the streets to protect their existence, Bhuyan claimed that large-scale land alienation has taken place in Karbi Anglong. He alleged that around 1.5 lakh bighas of land in the district have been handed over to corporate interests.

Targeting Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang, Bhuyan claimed that during his tenure, Karbi land has allegedly moved from indigenous hands to outsiders. He further alleged that Ronghang enjoys a close relationship with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, yet the region has witnessed growing instability and multiple allegations of corruption.

Questioning the government’s eviction policy, Bhuyan said that while the Chief Minister is known for aggressive eviction drives, no similar action has been taken against outsiders in Karbi Anglong. He alleged that evictions are not being carried out in the interest of indigenous communities.

Bhuyan also criticised the government for failing to hold consultations with Karbi organisations before taking crucial decisions, calling it a serious lapse that has contributed to growing tensions in the hill district.

Expressing concern over the apparent failure of constitutional safeguards, Bhuyan said even the Sixth Schedule has not been able to protect indigenous people. He accused the BJP government of deliberately increasing the influx of outsiders into Assam, posing a direct threat to indigenous existence, and termed the BJP a “dangerous party” for Assamese indigenous communities.

Extending solidarity, Bhuyan said the AJP stands firmly with the Karbi people and asserted that they are not alone in their struggle.

Raising questions over the demolition of Tuliram Ronghang’s residence, Bhuyan demanded a high-level inquiry, alleging that the house was bulldozed without a proper police investigation. He claimed the demolition has fuelled suspicion that certain facts and “untold stories” may have been deliberately buried due to Ronghang’s proximity to those in power.

On the issue of granting Scheduled Tribe status, Bhuyan accused the BJP of indulging in political theatrics. He claimed that no formal proposal for tribal status has been sent to New Delhi, as admitted by a Union minister, and asserted that under the present government, no community in Assam will be granted tribal status.

The AJP leader concluded by warning that continued neglect of indigenous rights and constitutional safeguards could further destabilise Assam, calling for immediate corrective measures from both the state and the Centre.

Also Read: Jagadish Bhuyan Slams CM Sarma Over ‘Syndicate Raj’ in Assam