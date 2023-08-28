50-Year-Old Man Attempts to Rape 16-Year-old Girl in Karbi Anglong

A man supposedly around 50 year old allegedly attempted to rape a 16-year-old housemaid who was residing at the home of the late Borsing Rongpi, a former member of the Karbi Anglong autonomous council of Deopani Constituency No. 24.
As per reports, the offender identified as Bubu Batler, a resident of Shantipur, entered the house with the intention of repairing the water motor, however, taking advantage of the fact that there was no one in the house at that time except the teenager, the man became anxious to commit the evil act.
As narrated by the victim girl before the media, Bubu allegedly grabbed her from behind and then dragged her to a bed and touched her private parts.
“I was forcefully dragged to the bed and then when started to touch my private parts, I crunch into his hand and rushed out of the house towards a shop nearby,” said the victim girl.
As soon as the news spread like wildfire in the area, the Village Defence Party (VDP) Mahila Samiti and Karbi Students' Union of the village rushed to the house of the late Borsing Rangpi to take stock of the incident.
Meanwhile, a case against Borpathar Police Station case no. 36/23 under section 448/ 354 (A) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 8 of the POCSO Act has been registered against Bubu Batler by the family members of the victim girl on Monday morning.
On the other hand, culprit Bubu is currently on the run, according to the sources.