ADRE Exam: Karbi Anglong Police Arrest Four in Cash-for-Pass Scheme

Four individuals have been arrested for allegedly deceiving candidates by promising to help them pass the ADRE (Assam Direct Recruitment Examination) in exchange for money in Karbi Anglong district.
The arrested suspects include two young men and two young women from various districts of Assam: Sapon Das from Morigaon, Robin Kumar Bora from Karbi Anglong, Pramila Saikia from Jorhat, and Tulumani Saikia from Dergaon, Golaghat.
The arrests were made following a complaint registered by the Karbi Anglong Police, under case number 73/24, invoking Section 61(2) BNS of the relevant statutes.
The operation led to the apprehension of the suspects who were involved in a fraudulent scheme designed to exploit candidates’ aspirations for securing employment through the examination.
Karbi Anglong District Superintendent of Police, Sanjib Kumar Saikia, confirmed the arrest and stated that the case highlights the ongoing efforts to combat corruption and fraud within the recruitment process.
The police are continuing their investigation to uncover any further links or accomplices in the scheme.
Notably, a staggering 11,23,204 candidates across Assam appeared for the written examination for Grade III posts of the State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) on Sunday. The examination was held across 2,305 centres of the state.