APS Nayan Moni Barman Transferred to West Karbi Anglong Amid Unrest

The Assam government has ordered a transfer of police officer in West Karbi Anglong, amid ongoing law-and-order concerns in the district.

ASP Faiz Ahmed Barbhuiya has been transferred out of West Karbi Anglong and posted to the 7th APBN in Kokrajhar, while APS Nayan Moni Barman of Lakhimpur has been transferred to West Karbi Anglong to assume charge.

This move comes in the backdrop of escalating tensions in the districtover recent protests and community unrest. Authorities have urged citizens to maintain calm and cooperate with police to prevent further escalation.

