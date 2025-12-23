Karbi Groups Call Off Hunger Strike After Assam Government Assurance

Karbi community representatives, who had been on an indefinite hunger strike since December 6 demanding protection of indigenous land rights, called off their protest on Tuesday following assurances from the Assam government, Cabinet Minister Ranoj Pegu said.

Speaking on the issue, Ranoj Pegu said the government held discussions with representatives of the Karbi community after learning about their worsening health condition. Following these talks, an appeal was made to the protesters to withdraw the hunger strike in the interest of their well-being.

“The concerns raised by the Karbi community, particularly on land rights and protection of indigenous interests, are serious and deserve due consideration. The government has assured that these issues will be addressed responsibly,” Pegu said.

The minister clarified that land administration in Karbi Anglong falls under the constitutional jurisdiction of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC). While land revenue matters are handled by the Council, the state government does not have direct administrative control over these areas.

However, Pegu acknowledged that disputes and confusion have arisen in recent years over lands that are not officially classified as a Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) or a Village Grazing Reserve (VGR). These issues, he said, have broader implications linked to Greater Karbi Anglong and Karbi identity.

In view of this situation, I have requested the Assam Government to urgently hold a meeting with the protesters. After my request, the protesters agreed to end their protest and hunger strike. the government will hold a formal meeting with all stakeholders to discuss the demands and explore a permanent and just solution,” Pegu said