Assam: Arunachali Liquor Syndicate Mastermind Produced Before Judicial Court

The mastermind in the Arunachali liquor syndicate, Pranati Bora, has been produced before a judicial court in Assam’s Karbi Anglong on Tuesday after she was apprehended from Guwahati.
Bora was apprehended on the basis of two complaints lodged against her at two police stations in Bokajan with the allegation that she smuggled Arunachali liquor to Manipur.
Later, Pranati will be taken into Diphu police custody in the Arunachali liquor case.
Notably, Pranati Bora was apprehended from Guwahati.
Pranati Bora has been accused of being the main mastermind of the Arunachali liquor syndicate for a long time.
Earlier on February 6, a large consignment of illicit Arunachal-made liquor was seized during an operation by Assam Police as they busted an interstate liquor smuggling racket. Officials informed that the total seizure was worth just under 40 lakhs.
As per initial reports, local police in Biswanath district’s Behali and Sonitpur district’s Borang in Assam carried out an operation against illegal liquor smuggling during which the consignment was seized. Moreover, police also detained two people in connection with the seizure.
Officials informed that a truck bearing Manipur registration was intercepted and upon searching it, the illicit liquor was found and seized. The truck had registration number ‘MN 03 T1 1401’.
Police said that they had asked the truck to stop; however, it did not and tried to flee from the spot. Cops then chased the truck for a long while and were able to intercept it at Boginadi in Assam’s Lakhimpur.
Meanwhile, the officials had taken the driver of the truck and the co-pilot into custody on charges of smuggling. The identity of the driver was established as Leu Singh, while the co-pilot was identified as Dinku Singh.