Assam: 10 Shops Gutted In Bokajan Market Fire

At least 10 business establishments were reduced to ashes after a massive fire broke out at a market area at Bokajan under Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Monday.

The incident was reported from a market area in Khukanjan area of the town.

Sources said that at least 10 shops in the area were completely gutted in the unprecedented fire, adding that goods worth lakhs were destroyed.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established.

Meanwhile, fire tenders reached the scene and attempts are being made to douse the blaze.

Earlier yesterday night, a massive fire broke out in Sonakhuli village of Dhubri district causing extensive damage to a cloth shop in the area.

The fire broke out around 1 am, and it quickly spread, completely gutting the shop, residence and destroyed goods worth Rs 3-4 lakh.

According to initial reports, an electrical short circuit is believed to have caused the fire.

As soon as the Halakura police were informed of the incident, they rushed to the spot and informed the fire brigade. The fire brigade arrived promptly and, with the help of the locals and police, was able to douse the fire. The fire was brought under control within a few hours, but not before causing significant damage to the cloth shop and its contents.

Ansar Ali, the owner of the shop, expressed his shock and dismay at the incident, saying that he had invested a lot of his time and money in the shop.