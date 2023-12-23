Assam: 2 Held With Arms, Ammo In Karbi Anglong's Bokajan

In a collaborative effort, the Assam Police and CRPF forces apprehended two individuals and seized a substantial quantity of ammunition from the Bokajan region in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Saturday.
Two individuals were found in possession of 150 live rounds for AK series and Insas rifles, along with six magazines and various other items.
Following a tip, a combined force of police and CRPF carried out a checkpoint at Khatkhati area in Bokajan Sub-Division on Friday evening. They stopped a passenger bus arriving from Dimapur, Nagaland.
The Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Bokajan, Rustom Raj Brahma, informed ANI via phone that, in the course of a search operation, security personnel apprehended two individuals and seized a substantial quantity of ammunition along with six magazines from them.
"The arrested persons had stolen a bag of security personnel from Dimapur railway station. They were on their way to Nagaon," the SDPO said.