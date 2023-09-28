Assam: 22 Cattle Heads Rescued, 1 Held In Anti-Smuggling Op

As many as 22 cattle heads were rescued during an anti-cattle smuggling operation in Assam on Thursday, officials informed.
According to officials, the operation was carried out at the inter-district border of Nagaon and West Karbi Anglong in Assam during which the cattle heads were seized.
The operation was carried out by Dalimbari Police in the Karbi Anglong district when a Tata Yodha vehicle, which was carrying the cattle heads, was intercepted.
Officials informed that the cattle were meant for smuggling and selling at the Bhoksong Market in Karbi Anglong's Diphu.
However, there are no open cattle selling market in the Bhoksong marketplace, said the police.
Upon suspicions of smuggling, the police personnel acted swiftly and intercepted the vehicles and seized the cattle heads.
The seized vehicle had registration numbers AS 01 NC 8204, said that police, while adding that they were also able to detain one person, the driver of the vehicle in connection with the matter.
The detained driver of the vehicle was identified by officials as one Safiqul Islam. He was taken in for further questioning, mentioned police.