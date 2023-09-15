Sukur Ali among Several Apprehended in Cattle Smuggling Cases in Assam

A series of cattle smuggling incidents have been reported in various parts of Assam and the most highlighted case comes to the fore as BJP’s star campaigner Sukur Ali on Friday was apprehended by the Agomoni police for trying to smuggle cow meat from West Bengal to Gauripur in Dhubri.
This has been confessed by Sukur Ali himself.
According to sources, the public intervened and held Sukur Ali, and subsequently handed him over to the police.
Sources further indicate that the smuggled meat was brought in a scooty bearing registration number AS-01-DP-5469.
In another incident, the police in Tezpur seized a large haul of smuggled cattle that comprised 40 cattle, which were being transported in trucks. The interception occurred as the trucks were en route to Guwahati to Numaligarh.
According to sources, the operation took place at Balipukhuri Tiniali in Tezpur, where one of the trucks collided with a parked vehicle. Subsequently, the police apprehended the driver of the truck involved in the incident.
In a similar instance, that took place at Bilasipara in Dhubri, locals took action against cattle smugglers attempting to transport 14 cattle, presumably to Bangladesh.
The smugglers fled, leaving behind the cows and the vehicles. The concerned citizens handed over both the cattle and the vehicles to the Bilasipara police.
In another incident that took place at Sari Sabari No.2 in Kaliabor, a confrontation occurred between locals and cattle thieves. The residents seized the luxury vehicle used by the thieves, resulting in the culprits fleeing the scene. An agitated crowd vented their frustration by damaging the luxury vehicle.