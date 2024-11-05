Assam: 7 Cr Worth Heroin Seized In Bokajan, 2 Held

Heroin worth over Rs 7 crore was seized in a huge drug bust in Assam's Bokajan on Tuesday. As per reports, authorities seized over one kilogram of heroin from two smugglers during an operation.
The two suspects, identified as Rashidul Islam and Noor Alam, were transporting the narcotics consignment from Manipur and were headed towards Goalpara in Assam when they were caught at Old Lahorijan village in Karbi Anglong district's Bokajan.
According to officials, 1,140.58 grams of heroin estimated to be worth around Rs 7.6 crores was seized from the possession of the duo. The truck in which the narcotics were being brought in to Assam, was also seized by the police.
Elsewhere, a drugs peddler was detained with a substantial quantity of heroin today in Barpeta district's Howly. The peddler was identified as Ibrahim Ali. The operation was conducted at his residence based on specific intelligence inputs.
Officials informed that two soap cases filled with heroin was seized during the bust. The worth of the seizure is still under estimation, they added.