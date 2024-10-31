Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 10 Cr Seized In Assam's Bokajan, 1 Held

Narcotics worth approximately Rs 10 crore were seized and one person was apprehended in a major drug haul in Assam's Bokajan, as per reports on Thursday.
According to officials, a massive consignment of Yaba tablets was seized while being smuggled from Manipur into Assam. Close to 50,000 units of the Yaba tablets were seized in the bust.
Officials estimated the seized consignment to be worth around Rs 10 crore, making it a significant drug bust. Meanwhile, one person was also apprehended on suspicions of smuggling the narcotics and has been identified as Mohammad Waris.
Further investigation into the matter has been launched and more details are awaited.
Earlier this month, Assam Police seized 80,000 Yaba tablets worth an estimated Rs 8 crore in Assam’s Karimganj on the evening of October 8.
According to a senior police official, “based on credible intelligence, a vehicle was intercepted at Churaibari checkpoint in the district along the Assam-Tripura border.
"On thorough search, the police team recovered 8 packets of Yaba tablets (total: 80,000 tablets) from the hood of the vehicle. The police team apprehended two persons," the official said.
The apprehended accused were identified as Tinku Malakar and Sujit Deb from Tripura.