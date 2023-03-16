Assam: Arms, Ammo Found Buried In Karbi Anglong

Karbi Anglong Police in Assam recovered a huge stash of arms and ammunition, officials informed on Thursday.

According to reports, officials found the arms stash was buried underground.

Officials mentioned that the seizure was made during an operation carried out at Langhin in Dokmoka in the Karbi Anglong district.

The seized arms and ammunition included an AK-47 rifle, a 9mm pistol, a 0.32mm pistol, a carbine and two magazines. Moreover, nine magazines of AK series, 88 live rounds and seven 9mm bullets were found during the operation.

Officials are unclear as to where the arms have come from. They suspect that the arms and ammunition belong to insurgent outfits and were stashed there.

A thorough investigation into the recovery of the arms and ammunition have been initiated by the police.

Earlier on March 12, two persons were arrested and arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession at Tanhril in Mizoram’s Aizawl.

According to the police, the arrested duo has been identified as Indu Bikas (30) hailing from Silsuri and Lalhmangaihzuala (45), a resident of Chawngte.

Acting on a specific input, the CID (Special Branch) operation team of the Mizoram Police recovered one AK Rifle (made in china) along with one magazine at Tanhril from the illegal possession of the two persons.

The accused duo and seized items were handed over to the Vaivakawn police station. Further, cases under sections 25(1A), 25(1AA)/29 Arms Act r/w 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) have been registered for further investigation, the police said.

Meanwhile, informing about the arms seizure, the Mizoram Police wrote on twitter, “Illegal possession and dealing in sale/ purchase of FireArms/Ammunitions without valid license or authorisation is a serious crime. Acting on a specific input, today, CID (SB) Ops Team recovered and seized one AK Rifle (Made in China) alongwith one Magazine at Tanhril (Aizawl) from the illegal possession of Indu Bikas (30) s/o Bannua Moni of Silsuri, Mamit District and Lalhmangaihzuala (45) s/o Kalachan, Chawngte, Lawngtlai District.”