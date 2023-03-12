Mizoram: 2 Arrested with Arms & Ammunition in Aizawl

Two persons have been arrested and arms and ammunition have been recovered from their possession at Tanhril in Mizoram’s Aizawl.

According to the police, the arrested duo has been identified as Indu Bikas (30) hailing from Silsuri and Lalhmangaihzuala (45), a resident of Chawngte.

Acting on a specific input, the CID (Special Branch) operation team of the Mizoram Police recovered one AK Rifle (made in china) along with one magazine at Tanhril from the illegal possession of the two persons.

The accused duo and seized items have been handed over to the Vaivakawn police station. Further, cases under sections 25(1A), 25(1AA)/29 Arms Act r/w 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) have been registered for further investigation, the police said.

