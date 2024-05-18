Assam: Bihar Man Held With Cannabis Worth Rs 4 Cr Seized In Bokajan

Cannabis worth approximately Rs 4 crore was seized in a huge drug haul in Assam's Bokajan on Saturday, officials said adding that a man from Bihar was apprehended in connection with the matter.
According to the Khatkhati Police, a precise effort based on specific inputs in Karbi Anglong's Bokajan town during which the massive cannabis consignment was seized.
Officials said that the seized consignment included 75 packets of cannabis which was weighed at around eight quintals. An individual was apprehended during the raid on charges of smuggling the contraband item.
The accused was identified by the police as Radheshyam Sahni, a resident of Bihar's Motihari city in the East Champaran district. The police intercepted a truck with West Bengal registration numbers - WB 76 B 2883. Upon searching it thoroughly, the smuggled cannabis was discovered.
Meanwhile, the officials estimated the seized consignment of cannabis to be worth approximately Rs 4 crores. Further investigations in this regard are underway and more details are expected.