Assam: BJP Leader Injured In Brawl During Gambling

Following the incident, Hazarika was admitted to nearby hospital for medical attention.

Meanwhile, local police reached the scene upon receiving information and arrested several individuals in connection to the incident.

Earlier this month, a middle-aged man was allegedly murdered following a brawl over a game of gambling in Assam’s Bongaigaon district.

The incident was reported on May 15 wherein the youth, identified as Pujaru Nath, was hacked to death by a machete by a fellow gambler over reasons unknown.

According to sources, a brawl broke out between the deceased youth and another individual namely Maneswar Rai. The fight quickly escalated and at one point Maneswar grabbed a machete and attacked Pujaru Nath, resulting in him sustaining grievous injuries.

The men were engaged in a gambling session inside a shop located at Abhaypuri town in the district.

Following the incident, Pujaru Nath was rushed to a hospital and was being treated. However, he succumbed to his injuries later.