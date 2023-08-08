Assam: Expelled BJP Leader Lachit Gogoi Released from Diphu Jail

Expelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lachit Gogoi who was arrested for his alleged involvement in supari syndicate has been released from Diphu District Jail located in Assam’s Karbi Anglong on Monday night after he was granted bail in two cases pressed against him.
Gogoi was granted bail in the two cases registered against him at Diphu and Khatkhati Police Stations.
Earlier, Gogoi said that he would reveal the name of the conspirator once he is out of jail, however, he did not say anything in this regard. In the meantime, he did mention without revealing the name that a person was alarmed by his success so the conspiracy was hatched against him.
It has come to the fore that before his arrest, Gogoi informed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma that a conspiracy has been hatched against him adding that he was not involved in the supari syndicate case. Gogoi said that he also tried to meet the chief minister.
After being released from the jail, Gogoi said, “I ended up in jail after giving money to Milan Buragohain but he still under the open sky. I shall file a case against him as I am in no way involved in Supari syndicate.”
It may be mentioned that Lachit Gogoi was earlier arrested by the Diphu Police from Charaideo district.
Gogoi, who was also the OBC Morcha's deputy president, was arrested after one of his audio clips of a controversial telephonic conversation with All Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU) President Milan Buragohain went viral. After this audio clip went viral, a complaint was lodged at the Diphu Police Station by Karbi Anglong Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjib Saikia.
In the viral audio clip, Lachit Gogoi mentioned giving money to Buragohain of which Rs. 12.5 lakh was supposed to be given to SP Sanjib Saikia and Rs. 2 lakh to Golaghat SP Pushkin Jain.
Daysw after his arrest, Lachit Gogoi was expelled from the BJP party’s primary membership with immediate effect.