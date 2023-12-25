Assam Legislators and Celebrities Unite For Friendly Football Match On Christmas Eve

The Legislator 7 team featured players such as Mrinal Saikia (MLA of Khumtai constituency), Sibu Mishra (MLA of Lumding constituency), Prithiraj Rava (MLA of Tezpur constituency), Shiladitya Dev (Former MLA), Surjya Rongphar (Executive Member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council), and Rilipson Ronghang (District Sports Officer, Karbi Anglong).

On the Celebrity 7 team, former Mr Universe Mahadev Deka and Kushal Changmai showcased their skills.