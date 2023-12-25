Assam Legislators and Celebrities Unite For Friendly Football Match On Christmas Eve

On the Christmas Eve at Bokajan in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, a friendly football match was organized between legislators of the Assam Assembly and the state's renowned celebrities.
The match took place at the Hanjanglangso Sports Association field and was organized by Deputy Speaker of the Assam Assembly Numal Momin and local MLA of Bokajan assembly constituency, in collaboration with the Electronic Media Association.
Reflecting on the event, Numal Momin expressed, "On the Eve of Christmas celebration, today we organized the friendly football match where few members of Assam Legislative Assembly and celebrities of the state participated. We have enjoyed the match.”
The Legislator 7 team featured players such as Mrinal Saikia (MLA of Khumtai constituency), Sibu Mishra (MLA of Lumding constituency), Prithiraj Rava (MLA of Tezpur constituency), Shiladitya Dev (Former MLA), Surjya Rongphar (Executive Member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council), and Rilipson Ronghang (District Sports Officer, Karbi Anglong).
On the Celebrity 7 team, former Mr Universe Mahadev Deka and Kushal Changmai showcased their skills.
Thousands of spectators witnessed the friendly football match, adding to the festive spirit. Meanwhile, on a national scale, President Droupadi Murmu extended warm greetings to all citizens, particularly to the Christian community. In her message, she emphasized the values of love and compassion, citing the relevance of Jesus Christ's teachings in promoting peace and harmony in society.
"The festival of Christmas celebrated on the birthday of Jesus Christ gives the message of love and compassion. This festival also inspires us for selfless service to humanity. The teachings of Jesus Christ are always relevant to maintain peace and harmony in society," President Murmu conveyed.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also conveyed his warm wishes to the nation on the eve of Christmas, highlighting the significance of embodying values such as compassion, forgiveness, love, and empathy, which were integral to the life of Jesus Christ. Dhankhar expressed the hope that these timeless virtues would continue to enrich lives and strengthen bonds within society.