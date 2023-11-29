Assam: Major Accident Leaves 2 Including Woman Dead In Bokajan

A woman was among two casualties as a result of a massive road accident in Assam's Bokajan on Wednesday.
Initial reports stated that a four-wheeler and an oncoming truck collided head-on causing the death of two passengers in the car, one of whom was a woman.
According to the information received, both victims, the driver and the passenger in the Alto car were killed on the spot.
Meanwhile, another passenger in the car, a woman, was admitted to a nearby hospital with serious injuries where she is receiving treatment.
Further information in this regard is awaited.