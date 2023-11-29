Karbi Anglong

Assam: Major Accident Leaves 2 Including Woman Dead In Bokajan

Another passenger in the car, a woman, was admitted to a nearby hospital with serious injuries where she is receiving treatment.
A major road accident in Assam's Bokajan claimed the lives of two people including a woman
A major road accident in Assam's Bokajan claimed the lives of two people including a woman
Pratidin Time

A woman was among two casualties as a result of a massive road accident in Assam's Bokajan on Wednesday.

Initial reports stated that a four-wheeler and an oncoming truck collided head-on causing the death of two passengers in the car, one of whom was a woman.

According to the information received, both victims, the driver and the passenger in the Alto car were killed on the spot.

Meanwhile, another passenger in the car, a woman, was admitted to a nearby hospital with serious injuries where she is receiving treatment.

Further information in this regard is awaited.

Assam: Heroin Worth More Than 3 Cr Seized In Bokajan; One Apprehended
Assam
Accident

