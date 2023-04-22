Assam: Senior ACS Officer Accused of Physical Assault

A senior ACS officer in Assam’s Diphu has been accused of physical assault by his wife’s family members on Saturday.

According to sources, the accused has been identified as Mukul Kathar who physically assaulted his wife’s elder sister.

The elder sister, while speaking to media persons, alleged that at around 6.20 pm Kathar came to her near a shop where she was inside a vehicle, and he opened the door and beat her while looking for his wife, identified as Lindali Terangpi.

He was questioning about his wife’s whereabouts and threatened to face difficult circumstances if he doesn’t find Lindali.

Not only this, he is further accused of blank firing near his wife’s maternal home.

Lindali’s elder sister has lodged an FIR at Diphu Police Station against ACS officer Mukul Kathar of physical assault.

It may be mentioned that Mukul Kathar is currently holding post of Secretary to the Chief Executive Member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) and is also in charge of several important departments of the council.