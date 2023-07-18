Assam: Dengue Outbreak In Diphu; 569 Cases Reported So Far

A total of 569 dengue cases have been reported in Diphu in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district this year, stated health department officials.
On the other hand, one woman identified as Rohila Teronpi succumbed to the disease two weeks ago.
In view of the surge in the number of daily reported cases, the health department has been taking up various measures for awareness among the public. A bike rally was taken out in association with the district administration and Karbi Anglong autonomous council on Tuesday to create awareness among the people.
Out of the 14 municipal wards of Diphu, ward no. 1, 9 and 4 are among the severely affected. 119 cases were reported in ward no. 4, sources said.
Joint Secretary of the health department, Dr. Borsing Ingti said, “The bikers will cover all the municipal wards in an attempt to aware maximum number of people about dengue. We expect cooperation from the public to curb the surge of dengue. The district administration has initiated fogging, medicating mosquito nets programs among others.”
Dr. Ingti said that from the month of January this year, a total of 1,885 samples are tested out of which 569 are found to be dengue positive.
The district administration has warned the people to penalize them if they failed to keep their surroundings clean.