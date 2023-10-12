Assam: Two Held With Heroin Worth Rs 4 Cr

Amid the ongoing drive against drug smuggling, Assam Police on Thursday seized heroin worth Rs. 4 crores in Karbi Anglong district and apprehended two drug peddlers.
Acting on a tip-off, an operation was conducted in Kakrajan area under the jurisdiction of Barpathar Police Station where a suspicious car, bearing the registration number AS13 F 5257, was intercepted. The i20 car was en route to Golaghat from Dimapur in Nagaland.
Upon checking the vehicle, the police recovered 60 soap boxes containing 726.05 grams of heroin. The market value of the seized illicit drugs is suspected to around Rs. 4 crores.
Meanwhile, the police have apprehended two drug peddlers in connection with seizure. The drug peddlers have been identified as Sajid Khan and Iqbal Ahmed.
Good news! Pratidin Time is now on WhatsApp Channels. To get the latest news updates, click here.