Assam: Two Suspects Detained in Diphu Murder Case
Karbi Anglong Police have detained two suspects in connection with the murder of a young woman who was shot dead inside her home on the night of June 11. The incident took place in the Arlong Langso area of Diphu.
According to sources, the assailants gained entry into the house unnoticed through a dug-out hole. The victim was inside the house with her two sisters when the attackers shot her at close range before fleeing the scene. The two sisters, one older and one younger, were left distraught as the victim's body lay lifeless on the floor.
The motive behind the murder remains unclear. Local police were notified and promptly arrived at the scene to recover the body for post-mortem examination. An investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The names of the two detained suspects have not been disclosed, as the police continue their investigation.