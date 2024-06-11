Assam Woman Shot Dead By Unidentified Miscreants Inside House In Diphu

In a shocker from Assam's Karbi Anglong district, a young woman was allegedly shot dead by unidentified individuals inside her own residence on Monday night.
The incident occurred in the Arlong Langso area of Diphu. According to sources, the perpetrators gained entry into the house unnoticed through a dug-out hole. The victim, identified as Hukuri Tichopi, was in the company of her two sisters when the assailants shot her at close range before fleeing the scene.
The two sisters, one older and one younger, were left in distraught as the victim's body lay lifeless on the floor.
The motive behind the murder remains unclear. Local police were notified and they arrived soon after to recover the body for post-mortem.
An investigation has been launched in regards to the incident.