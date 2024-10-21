Assam University Sexual Harassment Allegations Spark State Commission Action

A shocking case of sexual harassment and violence at Assam University’s Diphu Campus has come to light after female students lodged a formal complaint against Aniruddha Kumar, an Assistant Professor in the Hindi Department. The students have accused Kumar of severe sexual and physical abuse, including grotesque acts of torture.
The Assam State Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognizance of the case and initiated an official investigation following the complaint. Most of the students involved come from vulnerable tribal communities, and they have detailed horrifying experiences of blackmail, sexual assault, and mental torture. Despite repeated oral complaints to the university administration, their pleas were ignored, allowing the abuse to continue for months.
Horrific Allegations
The formal complaint, lodged by the students and Kumar's wife, Ishani Borah, describes brutal incidents, including the use of permanent paint on a student’s breasts and the insertion of objects into another student’s genitals. These horrific acts were revealed after a violent altercation at Kumar’s residence on October 6, 2024, where his wife was severely beaten.
The students are living in fear of retaliation and academic sabotage, with some too terrified to come forward openly. Their previous attempts to raise complaints were dismissed, intensifying their trauma and sense of helplessness.
Women’s Commission Steps In
The Assam State Commission for Women has assured the victims of confidentiality and promised a comprehensive investigation. Dr. Hema Prova Borthakur, Chairperson of the Commission, affirmed that no leniency would be shown and pledged to make every effort to ensure justice for the victims.
Institutional Complicity Alleged
The complaint also raises serious questions about the role of Assam University’s administration, which allegedly shielded Kumar and ignored the victims’ desperate calls for action. Despite the severity of the allegations, no significant disciplinary measures have been taken against Kumar, who wields considerable influence within the institution.
A Call for National Attention
The victims and their supporters are urging media outlets to amplify the case and bring it to national attention to ensure justice is served. They demand that Kumar be removed from his position and face prosecution. Furthermore, the victims are calling for psychological support and protection from further harm.
This deeply disturbing case has sparked outrage and calls for immediate action, both at the local and national levels.