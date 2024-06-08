Assam Businessman Shot Dead In Dimapur

A businessman hailing from Assam was allegedly shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Nagaland’s Dimapur on Friday night.
The deceased has been identified as Abdul Kayum Talukdar, hailing from Badarpur in Assam’s Karimganj district.
The incident occurred at New Market area when the miscreants reportedly shot the victim at point-blank range in the chest and hastily sped away. Talukdar died on the spot.
Following the incident, local police arrived at the scene and recovered the body for post-mortem. An investigation into the incident has been initiated.