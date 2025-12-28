Internet and Mobile Data Services Restored in Karbi Anglong Districts

The Assam government has lifted the temporary suspension on Internet and mobile data services in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts. The restriction, imposed on December 23, 2025, was put in place due to a serious law and order situation in the region.

Advertisment

According to an official notification, the situation in the two districts has now improved and normalised, and there is no immediate threat to public peace.

In view of this, the Home & Political Department, Assam, has revoked the earlier order, allowing all mobile service providers to restore Internet and mobile data services.

The services were officially restored from 8:00 AM on December 28, 2025, ensuring residents and businesses in the districts can now access online communication and data services without restrictions.

Also Read: Karbi Anglong: One Dead, Two Critically Injured, No Internet, No electricity