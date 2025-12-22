Breaking: Curfew In West Karbi Anglong! Section 163 of BNSS Imposed

As per the latest announcement, the administration has imposed section 163 of BNSS (Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita) in the district of west karbi anglong, the equivalent to curfew. under section 163.

There can be no gathering of more than 5 people, there can be no public meeting, protest, postering in piblic places.

This step comes after the untoward incident that took place today at Dongkamukam where agitated protesters set ablaze the house of Tuliram Ringhang, the chief executive member of KAAC.

The unrest began when police detained nine protesters last night at Fealgpi in the Kheroni area. These individuals had been on an indefinite hunger strike for 16 days, demanding action on local issues. Among those detained was Litsong Rongfar, a prominent face of the ongoing hunger strike.

Angered by the detentions, villagers and supporters of the movement gathered at the hunger strike site this morning. As their numbers swelled, the situation escalated, with protesters reportedly blocking roads and vandalising vehicles and shops.

According to a Pratidin Time reporter on the spot, the protesters later moved to Dongkamukam, approximately 26 kilometres from Kheroni. Donkamokam is also the constituency of KAAC CEM Tuliram Ringhang.

The police resorted to blank firing to disperse the crowd, which further fueled the protesters’ anger. Subsequently, a section of the mob stormed Ringhang’s residence and set it on fire.

