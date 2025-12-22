Violence Escalates in Karbi Anglong: EM Pawan Kumar’s Residence Attacked

The situation in Karbi Anglong district has continued to deteriorate, with violent protests targeting the residences of key officials in the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC).

In a major escalation, protesters attacked the residence of executive member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Pawan Kumar, leaving parts of the property damaged.Protesters even set fire on public roads as a demonstration of dissent.

Earlier, demonstrators had set ablaze the residence of Tuliram Ronghang, the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the KAAC, signaling growing unrest and anger among certain sections of the population.

