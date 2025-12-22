Breaking: Protesters Set Ablaze KAAC Chief Tuliram Ronghang’s House

In a major development in Assam’s hill district of Karbi Anglong, protesters have today set ablaze Tuliram Ronghang’s Residence. Mr Ronghang is the CEM (Chief Executive Member) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC). Three protesters are reportedly injured, along with one policeman and a CRPF jawan present at the site.

The Chronology:

Last night, police detained 9 protesters who had been in indefinite hunger strike for the past 16 days at Fealgpi of the Kheroni area. This included Litsong Rongfar, who was one of the prominent faces of the ongoing hunger strike.

As the detention of the protesters spread, villagers and supporters of the movement grew angry, and they gathered at the site of the hunger strike this morning. As the numbers grew, the situation became tense. The protesters also blocked the road and reportedly vandalised cars and shops.

Pratidin Time reporter from the spot told that the protestors moved to Dongkamokam, which is 26 kilometres away from Kheroni. Donkamokam is also the constituency of KAAC from which Tuliram Ronghang won. The police resorted to blank firing to control the situation, which sparked further anger among the protesters. A section of them rushed towards the residence of CEM Tuliram Ronghang and set his house on fire.

The Hunger Strike

The hunger strike was in demand of evicting the illegal settlers in the VGRs and PGRs in and around Kheroni. The protesters were demanding strengthened safeguards of the indigenous Karbi people in the hills district, which comes under the 6th schedule. Notably, owning and occupying land in 6th schedule areas by those who don't belong to the protected class in the region is prohibited. The protesters were alleging that vast swathes of land in Karbi Hills have been occupied by outsiders--people who are from outside Assam and, in particular, who are not Karbis.

