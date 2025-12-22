CM Sarma Addresses Tensions in Karbi Anglong After KAAC Chief’s Residence Set Ablaze

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed the ongoing tension in Karbi Anglong, following violent protests in which demonstrators set ablaze the residence of Tuliram Ronghang, Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC).

The CM stated that while there has been a long-standing demand from some quarters for eviction of non-Karbis from certain areas, the Guwahati High Court has not granted permission for any such action, meaning eviction cannot legally proceed at this time.

“Naturally, some groups are demanding immediate eviction, while others were on indefinite hunger strike, which led to health complications and their transfer to GMCH. Reports claiming arrests at GMCH are false, no one has been taken into custody,” the CM clarified.

He added that the Director General of Police is monitoring the situation, and the administration is aware of developments on the ground. The CM further assured that those under medical care are now stable and ready to return home.

“The government is closely following the matter and is confident that the situation will be resolved peacefully,” he said.

The CM noted that Minister Ranoj Pegu has personally visited the area to assess the situation and that Himanta himself will hold discussions with protesters to ensure a peaceful resolution.

“CEM Tuliram Ringhang, wish for the eviction to proceed, the government cannot act against the High Court order. Discussions are ongoing, and we aim to resolve the matter by tonight,” the CM said.

