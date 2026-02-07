Congress Targets BJP Govt Over Corruption Ahead of 2026 Polls

The Congress party stepped up its attack on the Assam government on Saturday as senior party leader Dr Anika Mehrotra, National Coordinator of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) Media Department, levelled sharp allegations against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Addressing a press conference at the West Karbi Anglong Congress Party Office in Donkamokam, Dr Mehrotra described the Chief Minister as “corruption-ridden” and accused the BJP-led government in Assam of being deeply involved in corrupt practices.

Her remarks come at a time when political activity in the state is intensifying ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, with opposition parties sharpening their criticism of the ruling dispensation.

Dr Mehrotra alleged that corruption has become widespread under the current government and said the Congress would continue to raise these issues before the people of Assam. She directly accused the Chief Minister and his administration of corrupt conduct, asserting that governance under the BJP had failed to meet public expectations.

The AICC leader also accused the BJP of deliberately trying to weaken the Congress by targeting its traditional support base in the state. “The BJP is making concerted efforts to finish off the Congress’s vote bank,” she claimed, alleging that the ruling party was using political strategies aimed at consolidating power at the cost of democratic opposition.

Raising concerns over electoral fairness, Dr Mehrotra further alleged that the BJP was attempting to influence election outcomes through unfair means. “The BJP is trying to steal victories in elections by resorting to rigging and malpractice,” she said, warning that such actions could undermine democratic processes in the state.

Further, Dr Mehrotra said the party had launched a dedicated website to bring alleged cases of corruption and anti-people policies to public attention. According to her, the platform is intended to make citizens more aware and vigilant by sharing information related to governance failures and corruption.

“To make the people aware, the Congress has opened a website where facts about corruption and anti-people activities can be highlighted,” she said, adding that transparency and public participation were key to holding the government accountable.

