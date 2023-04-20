Contraband Drugs Worth Rs 3 Crore Seized In Karbi Anglong; Two Held

In yet another haul, Assam police seized a massive quantity of drugs worth Rs 3 crore in Karbi Anglong district.

Two smugglers were arrested in connection to the seizure.

Acting on intelligence inputs, a team of Karbi Anglong police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Wednesday evening jointly set up a Naka checking at the Lahorijan area near Bokajan and intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number ‘AS-11DC-4350’.

"On being thorough search of the vehicle, the police team recovered a total of 45 soap cases containing 529.36 grams of heroin. The heroin packets were hidden inside the spare tyre of the vehicle. We have arrested two persons from Manipur. The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 3 crore," said John Das, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Bokajan.

The arrested drug smugglers have been identified as Th Boby (21 years old) and Pusham Abdul Hasim (26 years old).

Earlier this month, the police seized large quantities of contraband drugs and apprehended one lady in two separate operations in Karimganj and Guwahati.

In the first operation, Karimganj district police seized 110 packets of Yaba tablets worth Rs 10 lakh in the Badarpur area.

"When we reached the spot, a drug peddler named Dilwar Hussain noticed the police team and ran away from the area by throwing a bag. We found 110 packets of Yaba tablets in the bag and also conducted a search operation at his house. The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 10 lakh," a police official said.

In another operation, a team from Hatigaon police conducted a raid at a rented house in the area and seized 69 soap cases filled with suspected to be heroin, cash of Rs 7,56,680, four mobile phones and one vehicle from the house. A woman was arrested in connection to the seizure.