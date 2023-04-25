Efforts On To Nab Senior ACS Officer Mukul Kathar: Assam Police

Following the complaint against senior ACS officer Mukul Kathar, the Assam Police on Monday informed that efforts are going to nab him who is accused of physical assault by his wife’s family members.

While addressing a press conference, Diphu Superintendent of Police (SP) informed that just after the complaint was registered, a team was sent to Mukul Kathar’s residence to charge him, however, he was not there.

"Later we came to know that he has left Diphu and is currently staying in Guwahati. We are trying to make strategies to nab him," he said.

The revolver that was used to blank fire in front of his wife’s maternal home has been seized by the police.

In addition to this, ACS Kathar has been exempted from all departments under his charge.

The Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) in a notice dated April 24 reads, “In supersession of all the earlier Orders in this regard, the authority of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Diphu is pleased to allot the following Subjects/Departments to the Secretaries/Joint Secretaries/Deputy Secretaries/ Under Secretaries/Officers of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Secretariat with immediate effect until further orders.”