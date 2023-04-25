Efforts On To Nab Senior ACS Officer Mukul Kathar: Assam Police

Following the complaint against senior ACS officer Mukul Kathar, the Assam Police on Monday informed that efforts are going to nab him who is accused of physical assault by his wife’s family members.
While addressing a press conference, Diphu Superintendent of Police (SP) informed that just after the complaint was registered, a team was sent to Mukul Kathar’s residence to charge him, however, he was not there.
"Later we came to know that he has left Diphu and is currently staying in Guwahati. We are trying to make strategies to nab him," he said.
The revolver that was used to blank fire in front of his wife’s maternal home has been seized by the police.
In addition to this, ACS Kathar has been exempted from all departments under his charge.
The Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) in a notice dated April 24 reads, “In supersession of all the earlier Orders in this regard, the authority of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Diphu is pleased to allot the following Subjects/Departments to the Secretaries/Joint Secretaries/Deputy Secretaries/ Under Secretaries/Officers of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Secretariat with immediate effect until further orders.”
Notably, two FIRs were registered against Mukul Kathar, one by his wife and the other by his sister-in-law.
On April 22, a senior ACS officer in Assam’s Diphu was accused of physical assault by his wife’s family members.
Senior ACS officer Mukul Kathar was accused of physically assaulting his wife’s elder sister.
The elder sister, while speaking to media persons, alleged that at around 6.20 pm Kathar came to her near a shop where she was inside a vehicle, and he opened the door and beat her while looking for his wife, identified as Lindali Terangpi.
He was questioning about his wife’s whereabouts and threatened to face difficult circumstances if he doesn’t find Lindali.
Not only this, he was further accused of blank firing near his wife’s maternal home following which Lindali filed an FIR against him the next day.
Meanwhile, Lindali’s elder sister had lodged an FIR at Diphu Police Station against ACS officer Mukul Kathar of physical assault on the same the incident occurred.
It may be mentioned that Mukul Kathar was holding the post of Secretary to the Chief Executive Member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) and was also in charge of several important departments of the council.