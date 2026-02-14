Ethanol, Rice Units to Boost Industry in West Karbi Anglong

In a significant push towards industrialisation in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong, an agreement has been signed to establish ethanol and agro-based manufacturing units at Mailoo in the West Karbi Anglong district.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on Friday evening at the head office of the Assam Hills Small Industries Development Corporation (AHSIDC) in Diphu between the Corporation and Karbi Hills Processors Private Limited, a company promoted by entrepreneurs from Kerala.

According to the Source, Managing Director of AHSIDC Dhonsing Lekthe, and Director of Karbi Hills Processors Private Limited, Meena Thomas, formally inked the agreement in the presence of several dignitaries. Among those present were AHSIDC Chairman Ratan Teron, Diphu MLA Bidya Sing Engleng, Corporation Chairman Arun Terang, and Smti Protima Rongpip, Joint Secretary of the Industry Department, Government of Assam.

The proposed project will utilise around 22 bighas of land at Mailoo, which has remained unused for years. The initiative is being seen as a breakthrough for West Karbi Anglong, a district that has long lagged in terms of industrial development.

The venture, to operate under the name Karbi Hills Processors Private Limited, will initially focus on setting up a rice processing unit along with bag manufacturing facilities capable of producing grain storage bags. Plans are also in place to establish an ethanol plant and explore cement production in the future.

Speaking after the signing ceremony, entrepreneur Meena Thomas said the rice factory would be the first to become operational. She noted that the ethanol project would require sustained engagement with local farmers, as adequate raw materials would be necessary to run the unit efficiently. Discussions will be initiated with farmers to promote the cultivation of suitable crops in the area to ensure a steady supply chain.

Thomas further assured that the company would prioritise local employment, stating that 100 per cent of the workforce would be recruited from within the region.

The development also revives earlier discussions about setting up a sugar mill in the Kheroni and Mailoo areas, known for sugarcane cultivation, though that proposal has yet to materialise. The new initiative is expected to create fresh economic opportunities, boost agricultural value chains and generate employment in the hill districts.