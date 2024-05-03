Karbi Anglong

Flyover Accident in Diphu: Paver Mishap Damages Infrastructure, No Injuries Reported

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident. However, the accident resulted in damage to one pole of the flyover and the side pucca fence.
Flyover Accident in Diphu: Paver Mishap Damages Infrastructure, No Injuries Reported
Flyover Accident in Diphu: Paver Mishap Damages Infrastructure, No Injuries Reported
Pratidin Time

In a startling event, a flyover constructed by Anupam Constructions in Diphu town experienced an accident on Friday afternoon when an Alloy Tracked Paver unexpectedly fell from the top while being lifted by a crane for placement over the flyover.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident. However, the accident resulted in damage to one pole of the flyover and the side pucca fence.

According to local sources, the driver of the paver managed to escape unharmed.

Further details on the incident are awaited as investigations into the cause of the mishap are underway.

Flyover Accident in Diphu: Paver Mishap Damages Infrastructure, No Injuries Reported
Helicopter En Route to Pick Up Shiv Sena Deputy Leader Crashes on Landing
Flyover Accident
Paver Mishap

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
karbi-anglong>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/karbi-anglong/flyover-accident-in-diphu-paver-mishap-damages-infrastructure-no-injuries-reported
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com