Flyover Accident in Diphu: Paver Mishap Damages Infrastructure, No Injuries Reported

In a startling event, a flyover constructed by Anupam Constructions in Diphu town experienced an accident on Friday afternoon when an Alloy Tracked Paver unexpectedly fell from the top while being lifted by a crane for placement over the flyover.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident. However, the accident resulted in damage to one pole of the flyover and the side pucca fence.
According to local sources, the driver of the paver managed to escape unharmed.
Further details on the incident are awaited as investigations into the cause of the mishap are underway.