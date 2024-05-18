Habitual Peddler Held With Suspected Heroin In Assam's Karbi Anglong

A habitual drug peddler was apprehended with suspected heroin in a concerted raid carried out by the special task force (STF) of Assam Police in the Karbi Anglong district, officials informed on Saturday.
A police statement regarding the operation mentioned, "Based on reliable input, raid was conducted at the rented house of Yasser Ahmed, Balijan, Khan Basti under Khatkhati PS Jurisdiction (Karbi-Along) by STF, Assam this Morning (18.05.2024) and below mentioned Habitual drug peddler have been apprehended."
During the raids, officials came across and seized 11 tobacco boxes containing suspected heroin which weighed 72.5 grams. Moreover, officials seized Rs 6,500 in cash and a mobile phone.
Meanwhile, the accused peddler was identified by the police as Yunis Ali, aged 27 years and a resident of Lamabasti which comes under the Khatkhati Police Station in Assam's Karbi Anglong district.
The apprehended individual was then processed for further legal action, added the officials.