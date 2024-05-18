Karbi Anglong

Habitual Peddler Held With Suspected Heroin In Assam's Karbi Anglong

During the raids, officials came across and seized 11 tobacco boxes containing suspected heroin which weighed 72.5 grams. Moreover, officials seized Rs 6,500 in cash and a mobile phone.
Habitual Peddler Held With Suspected Heroin In Assam's Karbi Anglong
Habitual Peddler Held With Suspected Heroin In Assam's Karbi Anglong
Pratidin Time

A habitual drug peddler was apprehended with suspected heroin in a concerted raid carried out by the special task force (STF) of Assam Police in the Karbi Anglong district, officials informed on Saturday.

A police statement regarding the operation mentioned, "Based on reliable input, raid was conducted at the rented house of Yasser Ahmed, Balijan, Khan Basti under Khatkhati PS Jurisdiction (Karbi-Along) by STF, Assam this Morning (18.05.2024) and below mentioned Habitual drug peddler have been apprehended."

During the raids, officials came across and seized 11 tobacco boxes containing suspected heroin which weighed 72.5 grams. Moreover, officials seized Rs 6,500 in cash and a mobile phone.

The seized items
The seized items

Meanwhile, the accused peddler was identified by the police as Yunis Ali, aged 27 years and a resident of Lamabasti which comes under the Khatkhati Police Station in Assam's Karbi Anglong district.

The apprehended individual was then processed for further legal action, added the officials.

Habitual Peddler Held With Suspected Heroin In Assam's Karbi Anglong
Assam: STF Raid Nets Alleged Drug Peddler in Bharalumukh
Karbi Anglong
Drug peddler
STF Assam

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
karbi-anglong>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/karbi-anglong/habitual-peddler-held-with-suspected-heroin-in-assams-karbi-anglong
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com