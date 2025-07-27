Hill Groups to Protest in Delhi on July 29 for Autonomous State Under Article 244(A)

The decades-old demand for an autonomous state comprising Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts has once again surged to the forefront of regional politics, with major hill-based organizations preparing to stage a protest in New Delhi on July 29. The demand, rooted in Article 244(A) of the Indian Constitution, has been a consistent aspiration of the people in Assam's hill districts for over four decades.

In a press conference held on Sunday, leaders of prominent organizations such as the Karbi State Demand Committee (KSDC), Karbi Students’ Association (KSA), Karbi Riso Adorbar (KRA), and Karbi Adorbar announced their plans to leave for Delhi to hold a peaceful dharna outside Parliament. The protest is scheduled to take place during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, aiming to draw national attention to their long-standing constitutional demand.

“We have been demanding an autonomous state under Article 244(A) for more than forty years. As Parliament is in session, this is the right time to raise our voice in the national capital,” said Ajit Timung, president of KSDC, at the press meet. KSA president Budha Terang added, “This is a peaceful and democratic protest. We want the government to recognise our genuine constitutional right.”

The hill districts of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao currently enjoy administrative autonomy under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. However, local organizations argue that this framework has failed to deliver true autonomy and development, and only a separate autonomous state can address the region’s unique aspirations and challenges.

The fresh wave of mobilization comes in the wake of renewed political engagements. Earlier this month, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma met with representatives of all major political and social organizations from Karbi Anglong. During the meeting, the Chief Minister assured that the government was committed to taking all necessary steps to address the issue, including holding discussions with the Prime Minister within the next few months.

Following this, the leadership of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) also visited New Delhi, where they met with Union Ministers and briefed them on the situation in the hill districts. They reiterated the demand for an autonomous state and submitted relevant documents and memorandums to Central authorities.

The upcoming protest in Delhi is expected to witness participation from hundreds of activists and representatives of hill organizations, signaling a unified and determined push for a long-pending constitutional demand.

