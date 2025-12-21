Indefinite Hunger Strike in West Karbi Anglong Enters 15th Day, Protesters Remain Defiant

The indefinite hunger strike at Phelangpi in the Kheroni area of West Karbi Anglong district has entered its fifteenth day, with protesters maintaining a firm and uncompromising stance over their demands related to eviction issues.

The protesters have refused to vacate the protest site, warning that they will continue the hunger strike until formal discussions are held on their demands.

The situation remains tense, with demonstrators describing their condition as increasingly fragile due to prolonged fasting.

One woman protester issued a stark warning, stating that she was prepared to continue without food until discussions take place, even if it costs her life.

While the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) has issued an invitation for talks to the protesters, no specific date or schedule for the meeting has been communicated so far. In the absence of a clear timeline for dialogue, the hunger strike has continued uninterrupted.

Meanwhile, the protest site has witnessed a steady influx of supporters from across the district and neighbouring areas. People from other districts have also gathered at Phelangpi, expressing solidarity with the protesters and voicing their reactions over the ongoing issue.

Despite mounting public support and worsening health conditions of the protesters, no breakthrough has been achieved yet, leaving the future course of the protest uncertain as it continues into its third week.

