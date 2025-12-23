Karbi Anglong: One Dead, Two Critically Injured, No Internet, No elctricity

Disturbing news has poured in from Kheroni, Karbi Anglong. As per the latest report, one protester has died while two are critically injured. The deceased person has yet to be identified. The Kheroni Model hospital authority declared the death of the protester, while two others are admitted in critical condition.

Pratidin Time local reporter Kanak Deuri told us over the phone that one of the two critically injured is Tingkhi Timung, who is in the hospital.

Deuri also apprised us of the scenario over there right before this report was written. He said that protesters torched shops in the Kheroni daily market area indiscriminately. Many shops in a line were burnt even in the presence of police and paramilitary forces. The internet has been cut, and there is no electricity in the area. "The darkness of night and the fumes of fire engulf the area"--Deuri told.

A Day Of Tension

River Kopili divides the Kheroni area into two halves. In the east, it is Kheronighat, and in the west, Kheroni, where the daily market is situated. The Kheronighat area is where the alleged PGR (Professional grazing reserve) is located. Kheronighat houses various communities, including Karbi, Bihari, Bengali, Nepali, with a majority of the Hindi-speaking population. A few Karbi villages like Dikhreng are in this area, but they are outside the PGR.

In the morning, as per Deuri, tensions erupted at Kheronighat on the east bank of the Kopili River. Police resorted to lathi charge and tear gas shelling where the Hindi-speaking citizens and the native Karbis stood in front of each other with sticks and other handmade weapons.

Later, it calmed down slightly, and the tension spread to the Kheroni market area on the west bank of Kopili. Protesters torched shops in line, and the administration cut off the internet in the entire region. Police blocked the bridge over the Kopili to prevent the movement of people across the banks.

"The tensions were simmering on both banks of Kopili independently of each other. Its very difficult to assume what is in store for the night."--Deuri told.

Curfew Couldn't Stall Tension

Notably, the day-long tension kept on fuming even after the imposition of Section 163 of BNSS yesterday. Forces couldn't prevent people from coming out in large numbers. Unfortunately, police personnel on duty were also badly affected.

Early today, cabinet minister Ranoj Pegu went to the spot and met those who had been on an indefinite Hunger Strike for the past 16 days. Mr Pegu was also confronted by other protesters there. After the minister departed from the spot, a gathering of large numbers of people started, and the tension escalated. Assam police DGP (Director General of Police) Harmeet Singh is present at Kheroni. However, the situation there is far from normal.

