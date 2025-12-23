“KAAC and BJP Govt. Failed to Safeguard 6th Schedule” Congress On Karbi Anglong Situation

For the last two days, Assam’s West Karbi Anglong has been boiling. On the 22nd, protesters torched the house of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) chief Tuliram Ronghang at Donkamukam. Section 163 was imposed, and Assam minister Ranoj Pegu visited the site today.

However, the situation ceases to be volatile with large numbers of Karbi and non-Karbi people out on the street with sticks in their hands.

Raising concerns over the issue, senior Congress leader and president of Assam Women Congress, Mira Borthakur, said that Tuliram Ronghang should step down immediately, accepting his failure in governance and protecting the indigenous Karbi people.

“The root of the problem is gross disrespect of the BJP to protect interest of Assam’s indigenous communities, enshrined in the constitution”—Borthakur alleged.

“It needs to be mentioned, she added, “that the constitution also ensures that every Indian citizen can live anywhere in this country. But the same constitution provides a special provision under the 6th schedule, and Karbi Anglong comes under it. The responsibility lies with the government and the council to protect it, which they have failed to do.

Dishonouring Gopinath Bordoloi:

Borthakur launched a scathing attack on the BJP, alleging that the party is involved in nasty politics over Bharat Ratna Gopinath Bordoloi. She said—“A few days back, PM Modi and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that no party has honoured Gopinath Bordoloi as the BJP has. However, the 6th schedule reflects the political philosophy of Bordoloi. Failing to safeguard this constitutional provision is disrespect to Bordoloi and the stalwart of Assam politics has been grossly dishonoured bythe BJP.”

On the land controversy, Borthakur commented—“The government and the council are planning to give lakhs of bighas of land to corporates, including Adani. How is this possible in a 6th schedule area? This is a gross violation of the Constitution and a gross dishonour to Gopinath Bordoloi."

Appealing to everyone to maintain peace, Borthakur said that Congress resolves to implement the constitutional mandate of implementing the 6th schedule.

