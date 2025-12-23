Situation Remains Volatile in West Karbi Anglong After Ranoj Pegu Left

The situation in West Karbi Anglong has worsened. People from all sides have come out onto the streets carrying sticks, and the police are struggling to control the crowd. Large numbers of people have gathered in Kheroni. Police stands sandwiched between the Karbi people and the Bihari groups. A face-to-face confrontation could lead to a worse situation, as controlling groups of a thousand people with such a limited police force is streneous.

If the Assam Government or both sides fail to resolve the issue through talks immediately, the situation is likely to deteriorate further and become extremely volatile.

However, today, Assam Cabinet Minister Ranoj Pegu held discussions with the Karbi Anglong people. The protesters agreed to this and temporarily put their protest on hold. But on the other hand, Bihari people are now raising questions and demands, saying that their businesses have been affected and their livelihoods have been badly impacted, yet they have not received any answers.

As a result, Bihari people have now come out onto the roads. Once again, on the main road at Kheroni, thousands of people are present. Women are carrying sticks in their hands, small children are also holding sticks, and people are raising slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram.’

The biggest question now is how the police force will control this situation. Members of the police force are trying their best and understand the seriousness of the situation, but it is unclear how long they will be able to manage with such limited manpower.”

“People from all sides have come out onto the streets with sticks, and the police are unable to stop them. Everyone has gathered in large numbers. If the police move forward from one side and the Karbi Anglong people come from one side while the Bihari people come from the other, and if the two sides confront each other face to face, the situation will become extremely serious.

Residents had been holding repeated protests, raising concerns over land rights and the recognition of indigenous status. On several occasions, indigenous people—describing themselves as “sons of the soil”—placed their demands before the authorities, but these were repeatedly ignored. Even after the protesters intensified their agitation and observed a hunger strike for nearly 16 to 17 days, they failed to receive any response.

Notably, the fire that has been burning in KarbiAnglong inside the people's hearts since February is now being seen on the streets. That same fire was seen yesterday at Kheroni Bazzar and later the residence of Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang.