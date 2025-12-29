KAAC Plans Action Against Alleged Encroachments on PGR and VGR Lands

The Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) on December 29 announced that it will move ahead with eviction measures against alleged encroachments on Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) and Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) lands, intensifying action amid an ongoing land dispute in the district.

KAAC Chief Executive Member Dr. Tuliram Ronghang said the council will submit an affidavit to the Gauhati High Court on January 5, 2026, as part of cases related to encroachments on grazing lands. The decision was taken during a high-level committee meeting in Diphu.

Speaking to the media, Dr. Ronghang stated that eviction notices will be issued from December 30 to residents identified as encroachers, giving them 15 days to vacate the land.

However, he clarified that the process will not affect 339 residents who have already filed writ petitions in the Gauhati High Court challenging the eviction, as their cases are still pending.

The announcement comes after unrest in West Karbi Anglong earlier this month, when protests against eviction drives turned violent, prompting authorities to strengthen security in the area. Illegal settlements on grazing reserves have long been a sensitive issue in the district.

A tripartite meeting on December 26 involving the Assam government, KAAC, and Karbi community organisations had outlined a roadmap to address the dispute. The plan includes submitting the High Court affidavit, issuing eviction notices in line with legal directions, fencing vacant grazing lands, and cancelling trade licences in affected areas.

Officials emphasised that all actions will strictly follow court directions and legal procedures, as the matter continues to be heard in the Gauhati High Court.

