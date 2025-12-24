"Go Back' Slogans Against Indigenous Not Aceptable", Rita Chowdhury In Solidarity With Karbis

Noted litterateur of Assam Rita Chowdhury has expressed her solidarity with the cause of the Karbi people. In her latest Facebook post, Chowdury said that she knows the innocence of the Karbi people while she was working in Diphu government college.

“They are the son if the soil”, Chowdhury emphasised, adding that while peaceful coexistence is the most favourable condition, slogans like ‘Go Back’ addressed to Assam’s indigenous people are not acceptable at any cost.

She also appealed to restore peace in Karbi Anglong.

The Kheroni area of West Karbi Anglong district has been in turmoil for the past three days, with two deaths till now and several injured badly.

The clashes in Kheroni have divided the indigenous Karbis and Hindi-speaking settlers in the area. The Karbis have been demanding the eviction of illegal settlers in the area, terming it a threat to their existence.

Notably, Karbi Anglong comes under the 6th schedule, where land cannot be occupied or owned by someone not belonging to the population of indigenous people.

